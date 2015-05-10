Lyon boss Fournier concedes Ligue 1 title

Hubert Fournier said Lyon do not deserve to win the 2014-15 Ligue 1 crown after leaving Paris Saint-Germain on the verge of yet another title.

Lyon were swept aside 3-0 at Caen on Saturday, as the French club's title aspirations were left in tatters.

Fournier and Co. are six points adrift of reigning champions PSG after 36 rounds, with the latter only requiring a point away to Montpellier to seal a third successive championship.

"We missed the game. We came up against a very good team that showed us the values," Fournier was quoted as saying post-game by Lyon's official website.

"We had a lot of failure, and complacency at times. This is trickier. This is a logical defeat. Caen deserved to win.

"There also may have a pressure that is on our shoulders for weeks. It is a disappointment because Paris flies away. When you lose 3-0 at Caen, we do not deserve the title."

Lyon end the season with matches against Bordeaux and Rennes.