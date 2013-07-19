Lyon manager quells Gervinho talk

The Ivory Coast international has been reported as attracting interest from Serie A side Roma as well as the Ligue 1 club, with Garde having previously worked with the player at Lille.

Gervinho, 26, joined Arsenal in 2011 but reports in France have suggested a potential swap deal that would see Yoann Gourcuff make the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

But Garde ruled out that possibility, insisting he is not in the hunt for another attacker during the transfer window.

"This has only come from the press," he told Le Progres.

"I've heard that Lyon is interested in Gervinho.

"But Gervinho is a striker, and we have young and very good strikers already at the club."