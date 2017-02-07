Lyon to 'severely punish' Ghezzal and Tolisso for red cards

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says Rachid Ghezzal and Corentin Tolisso will be "severely punished" for receiving red cards in Sunday's 2-0 derby defeat at Saint-Etienne.

Ghezzal was dismissed in injury time, shown a second yellow for tussling with Fabien Lemoine, and Tolisso followed him down the tunnel a minute later for a wild lunge on the same player.

Aulas watched stony-faced from the stands and, following talks with coach Bruno Genesio, has confirmed both players will now face internal sanctions.

He told the club's TV channel: "Bruno Genesio had specifically asked them to respect the laws of the game because when you get sent off you penalise yourself and, as a result, the team.

"Rachid and Corentin wanted to seek justice themselves, probably after a number of things happened that legitimised their reaction but these are things that we should not see.

"I talked with Bruno on Monday and decided to punish them financially, a bit like they do in England.

"When one is a professional player and aspires to make a lot of money, which is normal, then one must accept sanctions equal to their reaction.

"I like them both but they will be severely punished."