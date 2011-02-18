Lyon thrash Nancy without Lisandro and Lloris

The hosts missed a raft of chances before France playmaker Yoann Gourcuff, who has criticised his poor form since moving from Girondins Bordeaux in the close-season, grabbed the opener on 37 minutes after Bafetimbi Gomis and Jeremy Toulalan combined.

Substitute Jeremy Pied made it 2-0 on 76 minutes but only after Moroccan Youssouf Hadji had missed a penalty for Nancy just before the break after being felled by reserve goalkeeper Remy Vercoutre.

Miralem Pjanic helped himself to the third goal four minutes from time and lively forward Jimmy Briand put the icing on the cake as Lyon scored four for the second weekend in a row following the 4-1 derby win at Saint Etienne.

First-choice keeper Lloris sat out the game as a precaution because he was feeling unwell and although he is set to return for the home first leg against Real, Lisandro's prospects are less good.

The Argentine forward picked up a hamstring problem before the match but the extent of the injury is not yet known.

Coach Claude Puel rotated some of his players with Real in mind, Brazil's Michel Bastos being rested for the first half.