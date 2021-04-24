Mabasa earns Pirates a point against Swallows

Orlando Pirates remain in fourth place in the DStv Premiership standings after playing out to a 1-1 draw against Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

Brandon Truter made no changes from their draw with Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday, meanwhile Josef Zinnbauer welcomed Wayne Sandilands back to the squad in place of Siyabonga Mpontshane, while Linda Mntambo replaced Tshegofatso Mabasa, respectively.

The Buccaneers got off to a bright start and came close taking the lead in the 13th minute when Ntsikelelo Nyauza had a chance in front of goal but the defender headed his effort wide.

The Birds responded immediately and broke the deadlock a minute later when Thulani Hlatshwayo deflected the ball into his own net.

Pirates had a chance to level matters when Abel Mabaso played the perfect cross to Vincent Pule but the winger’s effort sailed wide of goal.

Ben Motshwari then tried his luck from distance on the half hour mark but his effort was saved in the bottom right corner as the game went into the half time break.

Pirates were looking to equalise early in the second half and came close when Deon Hotto rounded Virgil Vries but saw his shot cleared off the line by Ngcobo.

Zinnbauer opted to bring on fresh legs in the 58th minute when Mntambo was taken off and replaced by Mabasa.

The Buccaneers eventually levelled matters in the 74th minute when Mabasa headed the ball home from a Wayde Jooste cross.

Vries kept his side in the game after 80 minutes when he produced a good save to keep out Makaringe’s shot after he received a ball from Jooste.

Makaringe’s effort three minutes before was also his last involvement in the game as he was taken off and replaced by Nkanyiso Zungu.

Both sides pressed forward in the closing stages of the game as they went in search of the winning goal but had to settle for a point apiece at the Volkswagen Dobsonville Stadium.