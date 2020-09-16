Macclesfield wound up with debts of £500,000
By PA Staff
Macclesfield have been wound up after a judge was told the football club owe more than £500,000.
Judge Sebastian Prentis made a winding up order at a virtual hearing in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court on Wednesday.
He was told the club owe nearly £190,000 in tax and more than £170,000 to two other creditors.
Lawyers representing HM Revenue and Customs had applied for a winding up order.
EFL Statement: Macclesfield Town.#EFLhttps://t.co/58XDkFXTaT— EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) August 11, 2020
The judge said he could see nothing which gave him “any comfort” that the club can pay the debts.
He was overseeing the latest in a series of hearings.
Macclesfield have recently been relegated from the fourth tier of league football into non-league football.
They were relegated after being docked points for breaches of regulations relating to non-payment of wages which dropped them to the bottom of League Two.
