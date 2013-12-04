Mackay hails 'brave' Cardiff point at Stoke

The result secured Cardiff's sixth point away from home this season and the Scot was proud of the way his side had matched Mark Hughes' men.

With chances at a premium, neither side dominated the game with the visitors marginally having the better of the chances in front of goal, but they were unable to test Asmir Begovic.

Mackay insisted that Cardiff deserved a point from the game, saying: "I am delighted how brave we were.

"In this league it's about chipping away and picking up points as we go along.

"We've come to another very tough place, been very resilient and been well worthy of our point tonight.

"We managed to restrict Stoke, so I'm happy with my team.

"It (the draw) is probably fair, we had a couple of chances, but overall a draw was a fair result.

"And the fourth clean sheet of the season, which is something I'm delighted about."