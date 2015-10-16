Madrid target Ceballos extends Betis contract
Dani Ceballos committed his future to Real Betis until at least 2020, amid interest from Real Madrid.
Highly-rated Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos signed a contract extension with the La Liga club.
Real Madrid target Ceballos was set to become a free agent at the end of the season but Betis announced a new deal on Thursday, seeing the 19-year-old remain in Seville until at least 2020.
A buyout clause between €12-15million has reportedly been included in his new contract.
Madrid had been monitoring Ceballos after he played a key role in Spain's successful Under-19 European Championship campaign in July.
Ceballos has appeared in six of Betis' seven league fixtures this season, three of those as a starter.
