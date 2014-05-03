Magath confident he can keep Fulham up

The Craven Cottage outfit remain in the bottom three, one point shy of the safe Sunderland, who also have a game in hand.

Fulham have to play Stoke City at the Britannia on Saturday, before a final-day clash at home to Crystal Palace.

Magath said his experience in steering Wolfsburg to safety in the 2006-07 Bundesliga campaign was among the reasons why he can ensure Fulham remain in the English top flight for a 13th consecutive season.

"I've been in this situation before," he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"At Frankfurt (in 1999-2000) we avoided relegation on the last day.

"A year later Frankfurt sacked me in January. In February I took over at Stuttgart and that season Stuttgart stayed up at the expense of Frankfurt. Then at Wolfsburg we almost went down.

"With 20 minutes of the season to go we (Wolfsburg) were down but we survived and two years later we won the championship.

"So I know this situation. I know how it feels. I have told the players. We have to win a game."

Magath said his experience as a manager, dating back to 1995 when he took control of Hamburg, has changed vastly.

He alluded to Manchester United's struggles this season down to a lack of inspiration from the gaffer David Moyes, after legendary figure Sir Alex Ferguson vacated the role.

"At Bayern Munich I simply worked as a coach," he said, of his stint at the Allianz Arena between 2004-07.

"But then at Wolfsburg they asked me to come as manager. I said fine, but I don't know which coach can manage the team other than me. I didn't really see it as two jobs. I think it's similar to how it works with managers here (in England).

"Ferguson was not a coach. He was a manager. It's not just about football. It's the effect you have on the whole club. How you inspire the club. And to lead the biggest clubs you need that power and influence.

"You can see how difficult it has been at United since Ferguson left. Every club needs someone at the top like that. You need one opinion, because if you have that you will have success."