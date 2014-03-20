Magath urges Fulham to attack at Man City

The Craven Cottage outfit travel to Manchester sat rock bottom of the Premier League table, although their survival hopes were given a boost last Saturday with a crucial 1-0 home win over Newcastle United.

In the reverse fixture, Fulham exposed City's defensive frailties in coming from two down to level the game at 2-2, before late goals from Jesus Navas and James Milner saw Manuel Pellegrini's side leave with all three points.

Fulham have struggled for goals at times this season, averaging just one per match in the league, but it is at the back where they have shown the greatest deficiency, conceding a massive 65 from their 30 league fixtures.

Despite their poor defensive record and City's array of attacking talent, Magath has implored his side to go on the offensive on Saturday.

"If we can stop Manchester City scoring, then I think we can create chances to score ourselves," he said.

"It's my job to help the players and believe in their ability.

"I'm convinced they are better than they have been before. I hope the last game has given us more confidence. I don't want the team to only defend against Man City, I want us to go forwards.

