How to watch Wolves vs Man City: Live streams, TV info, kick-off time, preview
Both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City are hoping their problems from last season are now behind them as they start the new campaign
Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City as the Premier League season kicks off for both sides at Molineux.
• Date: Saturday, 16 August, 2025
• Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET
• Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), NBC, Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Molineux will be the stage for the first tea-time kick-off of the Premier League season as Wolves face a difficult challenge at home to Manchester City.
Both sides had real seasons of two halves last season and will be hoping to start the new campaign off on the right foot.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on Wolves vs Manchester City live streams, so you can watch online, on TV, and from anywhere on Saturday.
Watch Wolves vs Manchester City in the UK
In the UK, the Premier League match between Wolves and Manchester City is being broadcast on TV by Sky Sports, across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
Coverage starts at 5pm BST.
Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports
With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.
Watch Wolves vs Manchester City in the US
In the USA, NBC has the TV rights to Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City, with the game going out live on the flagship NBC channel. For a Wolves vs Man City live stream, NBC's online platform Peacock has you covered.
Watch the Premier League on Peacock
Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.
How to watch Wolves vs Manchester City in Australia
Fans down under can watch Wolves vs Manchester City in the Premier League on Stan Sport.
Stan Sport is the new home of football in Australia, taking over from Optus Sport, with every single Premier League and Champions League game shown live.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.
Watch Wolves vs Man City from anywhere
What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.
Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
"Its speeds are superb, its unblocking capabilities are flawless, and it’s got a full suite of airtight security measures" – TechRadar's NordVPN review.
It comes with 24/7 support, money-back guarantee, and a big discount.
See also ► Premier League TV guide
Wolves vs Manchester City: Premier League preview
Manchester City shows signs of looking more like their old selves after the new year following a disastrous first half of the 2024/25 season...the FA Cup final being a notable exception.
But the same could be said of Wolves in the Premier League. They were in the relegation zone when Vitor Pereira took over from Gary O'Neil last December, but climbed out of it practically immediately under the Portuguese and hit a fine run of winning form in March that pushed them 17 points clear of the drop in the final reckoning.
Wolves have set about trying to carry that momentum into the new season despite the departure of two of their best players - one to each Manchester club.
The hugely influential Matheus Cunha joined Manchester United in a £62.5m deal, and they could go up against left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri in a City shirt in this season opener.
David Moller Wolfe has joined from AZ as Ait Nouri's replacement, while Wolves fans will be delighted that 14-goal striker and fellow Norwegian Jorgen Strand Larsen has made his loan move from Celta Vigo permanent. He's joined by Celta teammate Fer Lopez and potential wildcard Jhon Arias, the Colombian international who shone at the Club World Cup this summer for semi-finalists Fluminense.
City got plenty of business done last January, and they have continued on that vein this summer with Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, Sverre Nypan and James Trafford all coming in for eight-figure fees.
Despite Pep Guardiola's claims that he wants a smaller squad, then, City look to have a younger, hungrier, deeper side this season - and he will want them to hit the ground running as they look to get back on top of the pile with another Premier League trophy.
Wolves vs Manchester City: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Wolves 0-2 Manchester City
We're expecting Wolves to put up a respectable fight, but even after last season's struggles, only a fool would back against Manchester City until given a good reason to do so.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.