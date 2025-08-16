How to watch Wolves vs Man City: Live streams, TV info, kick-off time, preview

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City as the Premier League season kicks off for both sides at Molineux.

Wolves vs Manchester City key information • Date: Saturday, 16 August, 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), NBC, Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Molineux will be the stage for the first tea-time kick-off of the Premier League season as Wolves face a difficult challenge at home to Manchester City.

Both sides had real seasons of two halves last season and will be hoping to start the new campaign off on the right foot.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on Wolves vs Manchester City live streams, so you can watch online, on TV, and from anywhere on Saturday.

Watch Wolves vs Manchester City in the UK

In the UK, the Premier League match between Wolves and Manchester City is being broadcast on TV by Sky Sports, across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Coverage starts at 5pm BST.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Wolves vs Manchester City in the US

In the USA, NBC has the TV rights to Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City, with the game going out live on the flagship NBC channel. For a Wolves vs Man City live stream, NBC's online platform Peacock has you covered.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester City in Australia

Fans down under can watch Wolves vs Manchester City in the Premier League on Stan Sport.

Stan Sport is the new home of football in Australia, taking over from Optus Sport, with every single Premier League and Champions League game shown live.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Watch Wolves vs Man City from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Wolves vs Manchester City: Premier League preview

Manchester City shows signs of looking more like their old selves after the new year following a disastrous first half of the 2024/25 season...the FA Cup final being a notable exception.

But the same could be said of Wolves in the Premier League. They were in the relegation zone when Vitor Pereira took over from Gary O'Neil last December, but climbed out of it practically immediately under the Portuguese and hit a fine run of winning form in March that pushed them 17 points clear of the drop in the final reckoning.

Wolves have set about trying to carry that momentum into the new season despite the departure of two of their best players - one to each Manchester club.

The hugely influential Matheus Cunha joined Manchester United in a £62.5m deal, and they could go up against left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri in a City shirt in this season opener.

David Moller Wolfe has joined from AZ as Ait Nouri's replacement, while Wolves fans will be delighted that 14-goal striker and fellow Norwegian Jorgen Strand Larsen has made his loan move from Celta Vigo permanent. He's joined by Celta teammate Fer Lopez and potential wildcard Jhon Arias, the Colombian international who shone at the Club World Cup this summer for semi-finalists Fluminense.

City got plenty of business done last January, and they have continued on that vein this summer with Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, Sverre Nypan and James Trafford all coming in for eight-figure fees.

Despite Pep Guardiola's claims that he wants a smaller squad, then, City look to have a younger, hungrier, deeper side this season - and he will want them to hit the ground running as they look to get back on top of the pile with another Premier League trophy.

Wolves vs Manchester City: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wolves 0-2 Manchester City

We're expecting Wolves to put up a respectable fight, but even after last season's struggles, only a fool would back against Manchester City until given a good reason to do so.