Mahrez confirms Arsenal approach

Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez has revealed Arsenal tried to sign him during the close season, but the Premier League champions refused to sell him and he did not want to force through a move.

The Algeria international was heavily linked with a move to Emirates Stadium ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, but a transfer never materialised.

"There was contact with Arsenal," Mahrez told Canal Football Club.

"But Leicester wanted to keep me and I was pretty expensive. I did not want to create a conflict when the offer came in.

"Personally, I think it is a good thing I stayed put.

"It's now up to me to prove myself again."

Mahrez, 25, eventually signed a new and improved deal with Leicester until June 2020 instead.

The winger has netted three times in 10 appearances in all competitions this term after scoring an impressive 18 goals in 39 outings last season.