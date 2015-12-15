Mahrez: I don't know if anyone can stop me

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez does not know if "anyone can stop" him in his current form.

Mahrez scored what proved to be the winning goal in Leicester's 2-1 victory at home to embattled Premier League champions Chelsea on Monday.

The Algeria international has scored 11 goals in 15 league appearances this season as Leicester top the table after 16 games.

It has been a dream run for Leicester, and Mahrez was laudatory of his own performances post-match.

"I don't know if anyone can stop me but I need to do my best for the team, but the most important thing is the performance of the team," he told Sky Sports.

"We did a great game and deserved the win. I have a lot of confidence, when you keep scoring and making assists it’s normal to have confidence."

Despite being top of the league in mid-December, Mahrez is remaining grounded about the club's title chances.

"We need at least 40 to 42 points to be safe [from relegation]," the 24-year-old said.

"It is good to have 35 points from 16 games. We deserve everything we have achieved."