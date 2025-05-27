Quiz! How much do you know about Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah?

Mohamed Salah has enjoyed quite the season to remember at Liverpool.

Premier League winner, Golden Boot and Playmaker victor, the Egyptian also penned a brand-new contract on Merseyside which pleased the red half of the city no end.

FourFourTwo's latest quizzing assignment will test you on everything 'The Egyptian King', from his early days at Chelsea to his golden moments whilst with Jurgen Klopp and now Arne Slot.

Salah has etched his name into Liverpool folklore in recent years, along with modern-day greats Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, too.

We have just 20 questions for you to answer, with no time limit for you to worry about on this occasion.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo - spoiler-free, please! - and share with your friends.

All the best!

