Mahrez not worried about relegation

Relegation from the Premier League is not something Riyad Mahrez and his Leicester City team-mates are thinking about despite their struggles this season.

After a sensational charge to the title last term things have become much harder for the Foxes in 2016-17, and they have recorded only three wins from 12 league matches.

A 2-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday left Leicester two points above the drop zone and winless from the previous four matches in all competitions.

Mahrez, though, remains calm and is not willing to consider becoming involved in a relegation battle, with the Algerian convinced the quality in Claudio Ranieri's squad will lift them away from trouble.

"Sometimes in football you can play well and lose. Nothing is wrong," he told a media conference ahead of Leicester's Champions League clash with Club Brugge on Tuesday.

"We need to keep working hard like we do and I am sure we will get the wins.

"Maybe there is a bit of frustration in the Premier League. It is the frustration not about not playing well, but about losing.

"But I am confident, we have a good team and squad and I know we can react.

"Others teams are more hungry, and every team wants to beat Leicester. We just have to keep going.

"I don't want to think about relegation. You never know in football but I don't think about that."