Maiden Milan header pleases Balotelli
AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli was pleased to break a unique drought for the club in their 3-0 Serie A win over Livorno.
The Italy international had never scored via his head for the San Siro outfit, but was glad to tick that box in front of Milan's home fans.
Balotelli's 43rd-minute opener was his 14th of the season, and he also assisted Giampaolo Pazzini for Milan's third.
The charismatic 23-year-old claimed he was pleased with his first header in the red-and-black stripes.
"I had scored with a header in every team I ever played for, including Italy, so I had only been missing Milan. Today I broke that taboo," Balotelli told Sport Mediaset.
He added on rumours of a rift in Milan's camp: "The locker room is united and the coach is helping us to be a team unit. Anything that is said outside is of no interest to us."
On his own turbulent private life, Balotelli claimed he is happy - after meeting his daughter Pia for the first time during the week.
Balotelli fathered the child with ex-partner Raffaella Fico, with DNA tests proving he was the father in February.
"I keep my private life, the joy and the pain, to myself. It is not something I want to discuss publicly. All I'll say is that I am happy," he said.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.