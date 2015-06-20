Maksimovic strike seals Serbia's history U-20 World Cup win

Nemanja Maksimovic scored a dramatic extra-time winner as Serbia beat Brazil 2-1 to win the Under-20 World Cup for the first time.

Maksimovic had already made his mark on the game by crossing for Stanisa Mandic to sweep home Serbia's opener in the 70th minute in Auckland.

However, Brazil forced additional time three minutes later when substitute Andreas Pereira scored a fine solo goal, working his way into the penalty area from the left before placing his shot into the far corner.

Brazil created the better openings in the first period of extra-time, but Serbia started to carve out chances of their own in the second half and it was Maksimovic who put his name in the history books, keeping his cool when sent clear on goal.

Serbia's victory in New Zealand is their first as an independent nation, with the former Yugoslavia having won the FIFA World Youth Championship in 1987.