Malafeyev to miss Twente match
ST PETERSBURG - Zenit St Petersburg's first-choice goalkeeper Vyacheslav Malafeyev will miss Thursday's Europa League last 16 tie against Dutch side Twente Enschede after his wife was killed in a car crash.
Marina Malafeyeva was killed in the early hours of Thursday morning when her Bentley skidded off a snowy road in St Petersburg and hit a tree, the Russian champions said.
The 36-year-old died on the spot.
The couple have two young children.
Zenit said Belarus international Yury Zhevnov will be in goal for the second leg at St Petersburg's Petrovsky stadium, with the home side trying to overturn a 3-0 deficit after losing the first leg in Enschede last week.
