Liverpool report: Arne Slot's first signings identified in £55m transfer swap

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is reportedly closing in on becoming the new Liverpool manager.

Incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot is said to have already identified two players he wants to bring to Anfield.

The current Feyenoord manager is heavily linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp this summer as the Merseysiders prepare for their first transfer window in nine years without the German.

With plenty of movement expected at Liverpool, new faces are set to arrive during the summer months and Slot has already made inroads as to who he would like at the club in time for next season.

WATCH | Why Liverpool Want Arne Slot So Bad

According to reports from teamTALK, the Reds have first sounded out PSV winger Johan Bakayoko as a potential incoming.

The exciting 21-year-old is becoming one of Eredivisie's brightest stars and has 28 goal contributions to his name this season.

Having spent all of his career in Belgium and the Netherlands, Liverpool wishes to make Bakayoko one of their priorities with his value currently around the £47m mark.

PSV technical director Earnie Stewart recently told NOS that he does not see the youngster remaining in Holland beyond this season

"No, I don't think so [if he will stay]," began the 55-year-old former professional.

“What Johan is doing at his age is fantastic. He has played 30 top matches before the winter break, including international matches with Belgium."

Liverpool target Johan Bakayoko has been compared to Neymar. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Furthermore, another player linked with a move to Merseyside to begin working with Slot is Brest left-back Bradley Locko.

The same report states how the 22-year-old has been an ever-present in their side and has so far played a leading role in putting them on the cusp of Champions League qualification.

West Ham and Aston Villa are also said to be monitoring the young defender who himself is valued at around £8.6m.

Locko's superb form has also seen him earn recognition with France's Under-23 set-up and a senior call-up before this summer’s European Championships is yet to be ruled out.

