Liverpool report: Arne Slot's first signings identified in £55m transfer swap

By
published

Liverpool are preparing for their first transfer window without Jurgen Klopp in nine years

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is reportedly closing in on becoming the new Liverpool manager.
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is reportedly closing in on becoming the new Liverpool manager. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot is said to have already identified two players he wants to bring to Anfield.

The current Feyenoord manager is heavily linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp this summer as the Merseysiders prepare for their first transfer window in nine years without the German.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.