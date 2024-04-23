Liverpool make contact with wildcard managerial option to replace Jurgen Klopp: report

Liverpool are said to have made contact with a surprise candidate for their upcoming managerial position.

Jurgen Klopp is set to this summer call time on his tenure as boss after nine years on Merseyside.

With there still a chance his side could claim Premier League glory as the title race continues to hot up, Xabi Alonso, Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi remain some of the names linked with the job.

WATCH | Why Alexis Mac Allister Might Win Liverpool The Premier League

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, it is Feyenoord boss Arne Slot who is now being tipped to take over at Anfield.

The 45-year-old has enjoyed a superb spell with the Dutch side since taking over in 2021 and has so far earned success by winning the Eredivisie in 2023 and the KNVB Cup earlier this year.

Romano took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share details after it was announced earlier in the week that Amorim is now being hotly tipped to take over at West Ham United this summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The current Sporting Lisbon manager was said to be Liverpool's ideal candidate but his odds have now been slashed to take over according to Betfair, with Slot now priced at Evens to take over.

Brighton boss De Zerbi is now at 7/1 to leave the Amex Stadium, whilst the out-of-work Jose Mourinho is now only 10/1 in the current markets.

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot celebrates his side's Eredivisie title in May 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Feyenoord CEO Dennis Te Kloese has been very outspoken in his wishes for Slot to remain in Rotterdam beyond this season.

But with the lure of the Premier League hanging over the former PEC Zwolle midfielder, Liverpool's draw could prove to be too much.

"I think it is logical that he is in such a good position," said Te Kloese via vi.nl.

"It is very special how he has manifested himself in recent years and has really given Feyenoord a face.

"We responded by extending his contract. In any case, we assume that he will also be our trainer next year. We have experienced this situation before and will take good care of our own interests.”

More Liverpool stories

West Ham have emerged as a rival to lure Ruben Amorim to the Premier League, while Gary O'Neil has been linked with the Reds job.

Viktor Gyokeres has been linked and a Bundesliga centre-back is in the crosshairs. A Serie A star is being linked, Joachim Andersen has been tipped to move and another Bundesliga star is wanted. Meanwhile, This Is Anfield has suggested that Klopp's exit from the Reds could be “timely”.