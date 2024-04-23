Liverpool make contact with wildcard managerial option to replace Jurgen Klopp: report

By Matthew Holt
published

Liverpool are said to have added another new name to their managerial shortlist

An exterior view of Liverpool FC's home, Anfield.
An exterior view of Liverpool FC's home, Anfield. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are said to have made contact with a surprise candidate for their upcoming managerial position.

Jurgen Klopp is set to this summer call time on his tenure as boss after nine years on Merseyside.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.