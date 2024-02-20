Chelsea set to rival Manchester United and Arsenal for Dutch hotshot forward: report

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee according to reports.

Manchester United and Arsenal are already said to be monitoring the 22-year-old Dutch international, who has nine goals in Serie A so far this season.

Zirkzee joined Thiago Motta's side from Bayern Munich back in 2022 and has since elevated himself into one of Europe's hottest talents.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport [via TEAMtalk], Zirkzee is one of many players Chelsea are looking at for their attack, alongside Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney.

With speculation continuing to circle around the Dutch forward, the former Bayern man has kept tight-lipped on his current situation, giving a cryptic message just days ago.

“I was given this gift from God that I can play football and I do not want to waste that talent," said the Bologna forward. “I am convinced God has a plan for me.”

Zirkzee is yet to fully reach his potential and is very much a work in progress, given his relatively young age for a forward.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea and Arsenal are known to be two clubs in need of a forward come the summer, with the chase for Three Lions international Toney expected to step up a notch.

Zirkzee could be a cheaper option, and has already proved his worth by notching against some of Italy's top sides, scoring this season for Bologna in separate games against AC Milan, Fiorentina and Lazio.

Leaving Feyenoord and the Netherlands as a 16-year-old, the former Parma loanee opted to join the reigning German champions back in 2019 but found difficulty breaking into the first team.



There are also unconfirmed reports his former side have a buy-back clause inserted in his contract at Bologna, although this is yet to be confirmed.

More Bayern Munich stories

‘Signing for Tottenham was one of the best days of my life’: Guglielmo Vicario on move to Spurs

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou: It’s hard to get recruitment wrong at Spurs

Ex-Tottenham goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes recalls ‘wonderful achievement’ as he looks back on favourite Spurs match