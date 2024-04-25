'I like his style of play': Virgil van Dijk talks up Arne Slot as prospective new Liverpool boss

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk believes he could see himself working well with Arne Slot at Anfield.

The Feyenoord boss has been heavily linked with the soon-to-be vacant position at Anfield this summer, with Jurgen Klopp set to depart after nine years at the helm.

Having suffered a damaging defeat against crosstown rivals Everton on Wednesday, Van Dijk spoke out on the rumours linking Slot with a job on Merseyside this summer.

"I find it hard to answer of course, but I think Arne Slot is perhaps one of the better Dutch coaches at this moment," Van Dijk told Viaplay following his side's 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

Speaking regarding his fellow Dutchman, the defender added: "I think the way of playing and the philosophy he has, that he could be a Liverpool coach.

"Only I think from what I read and hear is that it's still far from being completed. We shall see."

According to reports from The Athletic, Liverpool saw their first compensation fee of £9m rejected by the Dutch club.

Slot led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title last season whilst also claiming the KNVB Cup crown just a few short weeks ago.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jay Spearing, currently a coach with Liverpool's Under-21 set-up, is also a huge fan of the 45-year-old and agrees he could also be well suited to working here in England.

"From what I’ve looked at and from what I’ve heard, Arne Slot is very offensive with his football.

"He’s on the front foot, aggressive, attacking, but he also looks at himself as a well-drilled coach that wants to defend and keep clean sheets," Spearing told Stadium Astro.

"He’s a manager that would maybe suit the Liverpool style, on the front foot, wanting to score goals, wanting to play attractive football, has a certain way of playing the game, but also wants to be a real nut to crack as well.

"He wants to keep clean sheets, he wants to win things, he’s had a very successful season with Feyenoord.

"Whoever comes in to follow Jurgen Klopp is going to have a difficult role, but whoever comes in has to go and take the role on, do it his way and hopefully there are successful times ahead for the club."

