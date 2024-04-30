Liverpool report: Arne Slot tipped to complete Feyenoord raid following Anfield arrival

Prospective Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been tipped to raid his current club Feyenoord should he be successful in his application for the coveted job.

Reports suggest the Dutchman is closing in on the role after the two clubs agreed a compensation fee to release Slot from his contract at the end of the season.

The Dutchman replaces one of the most popular figures in Liverpool history, Jurgen Klopp, who announced he would step down from his role this summer after nine years at the helm.

Jurgen Klopp announced he will leave Anfield this summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot’s potential arrival is shrouded in excitement after a transformative spell in Rotterdam.

Under his stewardship, Feyenoord ended a six-year league title drought in 2023 after reaching the Europa Conference League the season prior.

Speaking prior to Liverpool’s 2-2 draw, Klopp was excited about the possibility the Dutchman succeeding him, telling reporters: “I didn't read anything but Arne has said something. I am not involved, club-wise.

“I would like a lot that if he is the one he wants to take the job and is excited. I like his team's style, all I hear about him as a guy. Some people I know tell me. Good coach. All sounds really good to me. Best job and club in the world. And healthy, space for improvement. Fantastic people."

Reports recently have suggested that Slot could bring a number of key players with him upon his arrival on Merseyside, with Mats Wieffer, David Hancko and Lutsharel Geertruida all viable options to bolster Liverpool’s ranks.

Feyenoord were crowned Eredivisie champions under Slot in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen has warned Slot to be careful bringing in too many players from the Netherlands, something Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag did upon his arrival in Manchester.

Speaking on De Telegraaf’s Kick-off podcast, Driessen explained: “You should not focus too much on the Dutch market. Mike (Verweij) also said that a few times before.

“There are so many players who have not succeeded, and certainly in the Premier League.”

He did, however, pick out one Feyenoord player suited to the demands of playing in the Premier League.

“I think Geertruida, because surely he can be deployed in a number of positions that might be less occupied at Liverpool.”

Comfortable across the backline and in midfield, Geertruida has been a key part of Slot’s success in Rotterdam. Equipped with a strong physical presence and technical ability to match, Liverpool may not be the only side chasing the 23-year-old this summer.

