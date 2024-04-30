Liverpool report: Arne Slot tipped to complete Feyenoord raid following Anfield arrival

By James Ridge
published

Incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been advised to take one of his key performers with him to Merseyside

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot of Feyenoord Rotterdam looks on prior to the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and Go Ahead Eagles at Feyenoord Stadium on May 14, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Image credit: NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Prospective Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been tipped to raid his current club Feyenoord should he be successful in his application for the coveted job.

Reports suggest the Dutchman is closing in on the role after the two clubs agreed a compensation fee to release Slot from his contract at the end of the season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.