Liverpool could finalise the hiring of Arne Slot in the coming days: report

Liverpool look like appointing Arne Slot as their next manager in the coming days.

The Reds have been linked with a number of managers over the last few months, since Jurgen Klopp announced his departure in January. One major target, Xabi Alonso, publicly committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen, while Ruben Amorim of Sporting has been linked for weeks with seemingly no breakthrough.

Slot has emerged as a Liverpool target in the last few days, with This Is Anfield linking Gary O'Neil, though it looks as if the Feyenoord boss could be confirmed soon.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has been linked with Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch outlet 1908 is reporting that Slot's agent Rafaela Pimenta is set for further discussions with the Merseysiders to finalise a deal, following talks in which the Dutchman was ”convinced”.

Slot has led Feyenoord to a title and the final of the Europa Conference League and re-energised De Kuip but would be a surprise appointment, given that he is still fairly inexperienced.

In FourFourTwo's view, Slot would be a risky appointment – but no more so than other candidates. The 45-year-old is highly rated, was pursued by Tottenham last season and though he isn't a big name, could well be a surprise hit at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is leaving at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Klopp has just five games left as Liverpool manager. It's expected that the German will take time out from the game to rest.

Slot has a win percentage of 64.38 at Feyenoord.

