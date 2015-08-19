Malmo in a 'marvellous position' after Berget brace

Malmo coach Age Hareide said his team is in a "marvellous position" ahead of their UEFA Champions League play-off second leg against Celtic.

The Swedish champions were in trouble after 10 minutes at Celtic Park thanks to early goals from Leigh Griffiths and Nir Biton for the hosts but Jo Inge Berget gave Malmo some hope just after the break only for the visitors to concede again.

Griffiths added his second just past the hour mark but Malmo ensured the tie remains in the balance when Berget completed his own brace in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

"Now we are in a marvellous position ahead of the return [leg] on Tuesday," Hareide told TV6 afterwards.

Hareide added that with striker Markus Rosenberg and midfielder Enoch Adu set to be available after being suspended for the trip to Scotland, it gives Malmo "high hopes" of reaching the Champions League group stage.

Berget was the hero for Malmo, with the former Celtic striker lashing the visitors' first goal into the net in the 52nd minute, while his second came from a corner as he reacted quickest to score on the turn after the ball was knocked down.

It was the kind of finishing rarely seen during his time in Scotland as he played just four league matches for Celtic, scoring twice, and the 24-year-old conceded it felt good to inflict some pain on his ex-employers.

"Revenge, yes for me, but the goal was very, very important for Malmo," Berget said, according to Sydsvenskan.

"Everything looks good now, [we have] reached a good estimation. We have been good at home before, so hopefully we will win the return [leg]."