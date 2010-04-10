Malouda & Moyes scoop March awards

French international Malouda netted an impressive five goals in four Barclays Premier League fixtures, taking his season tally to a personal-best 11, as well as laying on a further three goals for his team-mates.

Malouda’s fine month began with a goal and two assists in Chelsea’s comfortable 4-1 win over West Ham at Stamford Bridge and continued with a brace of strikes as the Blues inflicted a 5-0 defeat on Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

The best was to follow, however, as the in-form winger netted a further two goals and made another for Frank Lampard in Chelsea’s emphatic 7-1 home win over Aston Villa.

This is the first time that Florent Malouda has won the Barclays Player of the Month award since joining Chelsea from French side Lyon in the summer of 2007.

Moyes scooped the Barclays Manager of the Month award for March after the Toffees remained unbeaten in the month with three victories and two draws in the Barclays Premier League.

Moyes’ side continued their strong form since the turn of the year with a convincing 5-1 home win over Hull City in their first March fixture and followed up with a battling point in a 2-2 draw away to Birmingham City.

After a comfortable 2-0 home success against Bolton Wanderers, Everton then travelled to Manchester City, putting in a hugely impressive performance in a 2-0 win at Eastlands.

Despite a 0-0 stalemate away to Wolves at the end of the month, the Toffees are now right on the heels of their rivals for European qualification, and will be looking to maintain their momentum as the Barclays Premier League season reaches its climax.

This is the seventh time that David Moyes has won the Barclays Manager of the Month Award since he took control at Goodison Park in 2002.

The decisions were made by the Barclays Awards Panel, which includes representatives from football’s governing bodies, the media and fans.

