Man City draw restores Arteta's self-belief

After a crushing 6-0 defeat to Chelsea and a midweek draw with Swansea City, Arsenal came into the weekend under serious pressure to keep hold of their place in the Premier League top four.

A run of five consecutive wins has seen Everton jump into the race for a UEFA Champions League spot and Arsenal will head to Goodison Park on Sunday.

Roberto Martinez's side have lost just once at home all season, winning their last eight, but former Everton man Arteta will head back to Goodison with renewed confidence after taking a point from City.

"It means a lot after two disappointing results in a row," he said on Arsenal's official website. "Mentally we were strong and showed great belief.

"We all came together again and fought a lot and deserved at least a point.

"I liked the character and the desire the team showed, hopefully we can finish the season strong because there is still a lot to play for."