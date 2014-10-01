Man City tempo not good enough for Milner

Having taken an early lead at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday through a Sergio Aguero penalty, the Premier League champions were pegged back as Francesco Totti produced a stunning chip over Joe Hart just before half-time.

City's efforts to get back into the game saw them create plenty of opportunities after the break, but only tested Roma's back-up keeper Lukasz Skorupski on two occasions.

Milner, a second-half substitute, admitted City's normal pace in attack had been missing in their Group E clash, and rued a missed opportunity to claim all three points.

"Maybe we could have won it, I don't think we played our best - we know that," he told ITV. "We didn't really have that much tempo in the game but I thought we created a few chances and probably could have nicked it.

"We never got up to our speed. I think that's one of our strengths, when we get the ball moving quickly there's movement everywhere. Teams find it hard to deal with it.

"Well-organised teams come here. We're used to that and we have to move the ball quickly to get past them. They're a well-organised team, a good team and they're used to doing that.

"So we didn't quite to enough to win the game."

City sit third in Group E after the draw with one point from their opening two matches.