Man City's Bernardo Silva allays ankle injury fears

New Manchester City signing Bernardo Silva has played down fears he may have suffered a serious injury on international duty with Portugal.

The 22-year-old, who completed his move to the Premier League club from Ligue 1 champions Monaco for a reported fee of £43million in May, hurt his ankle in Portugal's 4-0 Confederations Cup win against New Zealand on Saturday.

Silva appeared to land awkwardly in the process of turning home Eliseu's cross to score Portugal's second goal and he was subsequently replaced by Pizzi at half-time after struggling to play on.

Ahead of Portugal's semi-final, Silva said there was no serious damage done to his ankle, although he did not indicate whether or not he would be fit for the match.

"Thanks a lot for all your support messages," Silva wrote on Twitter. "Everything is fine with my ankle."

Silva scored eight Ligue 1 goals last season as Monaco upset the odds to depose Paris Saint-Germain, who had won the last four French league titles.