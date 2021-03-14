Man United return to second after tight win over West Ham United

Manchester United edged West Ham 1-0 in a tight Premier League encounter on Sunday evening where a Craig Dawson own goal proved the difference between the two Uefa Champions League chasers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men dominated the first half possession stats while trying to break down a well drilled West Ham side who were sitting in a low block.

United had their chances to find the opener, both most notably fell to Marcus Rashford who on both occasions fluffed his lines.

The Red Devils continued to dominate the ball in the opening stages of the second stanza and eventually took the lead in the 53rd minute when Bruno Fernandes’ corner was put into his own net by Craig Dawson, who was under pressure from Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

The Hammers began to open up without creating any chances of real note on goal, while the home side should of killed off the game but a combination of wasteful finishing and brilliant goalkeeping from Lucas Fabinaski kept David Moyes’ team in the game heading into the final stages.

Solskjaer’s chargers’ though managed to see out the game and move back into second with a valuable three points.