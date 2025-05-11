Is Man United vs West Ham on TV? Live streams, TV channels for Premier League game

Watch Manchester United vs West Ham United today for a clash between two sides scrapping to avoid being the one to finish next to the Premier League relegation zone, with all the details here on TV channels and live streams.

Man Utd vs West Ham key information • Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:15pm BST / 9:15am ET • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester • TV channels: Peacock (US) / Optus Sport (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

There's not much left to play for in the league this season for either side, except for pride, that is. A full three teams have already been confined to relegation, so there's no threat there, but the 17th spot right above that relegation zone is open.

West Ham currently occupy it on 37 points, but they're only two points behind their hosts today, so a win at Old Trafford could see them trade places.

Man United vs West Ham is taking place on Sunday at 2.15pm but is not on TV, with the slot down to Ruben Amorim's side's involvement in the Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

The Red Devils have now gone six Premier League games without a win, and another defeat could see them plumb new depths.

Read on for all the details on how to watch United vs West Ham online, on TV, and from anywhere today.

Is Man United vs West Ham being televised in the UK?

There is no live TV coverage of Man United vs West Ham in the UK today.

The match is in a TV slot but only because it has been pushed back a day due to Man United's involvement in the Europa League on Thursday night. If that hadn't have been the case, the game would have taken place on Saturday at 3pm, when there's a general TV blackout.

Watch Man City vs West Ham in the US

In the US, you can watch Manchester United vs West Ham on Peacock.

Peacock subscriptions cost just $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a whole year. With that you get live streams for roughly half of all Premier League games live each week.

How to watch Man United vs West Ham from anywhere

Away from home on Sunday? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net! Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch Man United vs West Ham streams globally

Can I watch Manchester United vs West Ham in Canada? Canadians can watch Manchester United vs West Ham on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Manchester United vs West Ham in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Manchester United vs West Ham on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

Can I watch Manchester United vs West Ham in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Manchester United vs West Ham on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Manchester United vs West Ham in Africa? You can watch Manchester United vs West Ham in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.