Manager Sean Dyche expects a clean bill of health as Burnley return to action

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will run the rule over his returning international stars prior to his side’s Turf Moor clash with Crystal Palace.

Ashley Barnes will be assessed after picking up a minor unspecified knock, while Aaron Lennon is available to return after illness.

Dale Stephens is continuing to make good progress but is still not ready to make his first-team return after injury.

Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur will miss the trip to Turf Moor after he sustained a hamstring injury in training.

A boost for the visitors is the return to fitness of Ebere Eze after an Achilles issue and he will be in contention for Saturday’s match.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira has no other major injury concerns but Nathan Ferguson is building up fitness after close to two years on the sidelines with a number of issues.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Roberts, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Tomkins, Riedewald, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Eze, Benteke, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.