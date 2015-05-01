Managers must respect each other, Wenger tells Mourinho

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has come under fire from his Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger for not showing enough respect for his fellow managers.

Chants of 'boring, boring Chelsea' rang out around the Emirates Stadium from Arsenal fans after the sides played out a goalless draw last weekend, causing Mourinho to react.

Mourinho responded in his post-match interviews by saying "boring, I think is 10 years without a title", something Wenger feels was disrespectful towards his achievements at Arsenal.

"The biggest thing of managers is to respect each other, and some people have to improve on that," said the Frenchman when asked about Mourinho's comments.

"Everybody lives with his own internal problems. I live with mine and that's enough.

"You always know you have to control yourself and remain controlled, polite and respectful. But of course sometimes you feel that people are not respectful of you."

Arsenal currently sit 13 points behind Chelsea – the Premier League leaders – with five games remaining, starting at Hull City on Monday.