Manaus stadium worker dies after accident

Local government officials had been due to visit to the FIFA World Cup venue, though their trip had to be cancelled after the 55-year-old contractor was injured and taken to hospital, where he could not make a recovery.

It is the second incident to occur at the stadium in recent months, after a construction worker died following an accident in December.

The man fell from a height of approximately 35 metres and was taken to hospital, but he later died as a result of the injuries.

That accident occurred less than three weeks after two workers were killed at another World Cup venue, the Arena de Sao Paulo, when a crane struck the roof of the stadium causing a partial collapse.

FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke posted on Twitter: "FIFA deeply regret the death of the worker who was disassembling a crane used in the construction of the roof of the Arena Amazonia.

"With great sadness we send our sincere condolences to the family, on behalf of both FIFA and the Local Organising Committee tonight."

The stadium is due to host four group-stage matches at this year's FIFA World Cup, including the high-profile Group D clash between England and Italy on June 14.