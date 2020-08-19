Manchester City extend veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson’s loan deal from Derby
By PA Staff
Manchester City have extended the loan deal of veteran Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson by another season.
The 34-year-old originally moved to the Etihad Stadium on a year-long loan from the Rams last summer.
Former West Brom and Liverpool keeper Carson has yet to make a first-team appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side.
Carson, capped four times by England, was back-up to Ederson and the now-departed Claudio Bravo last season.
“Everyone at Manchester City wishes Scott the best of luck throughout the next 12 months at the club,” read a club statement.
Chile international Bravo left the club on Tuesday and his place as second-choice keeper at City could be taken by Zack Steffen.
The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf and may return from his stint in the Bundesliga to push for a first-team place under Guardiola.
