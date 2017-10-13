Manchester City streak seals manager of the month for Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has been named Premier League manager of the month for September thanks to the stellar run of form that propelled Manchester City to the top of the table.

City were the division's dominant force last month as a 5-0 home win over Liverpool became a run of four wins form as many matches, with 17 goals scored and none conceded.

Crystal Palace were also beaten 5-0 after Watford were hit for six at Vicarage Road, but Guardiola's men reserved their most accomplished performance of the month for champions Chelsea – Kevin De Bruyne netting decisively in an impressive triumph at Stamford Bridge.

City sit top of the Premier League on goal difference ahead of neighbours Manchester United and entertain Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.