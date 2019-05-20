Manchester City treble parade immortalised in Lego form

Two master model builders have paid tribute to Manchester City’s treble success by creating their trophy parade with Lego.

Alex Bidolak and James Windle spent 80 hours crafting the model of City’s players and staff atop their parade bus, as well as the three trophies the team won.

Lego fans celebrate below in the scene which resides at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Manchester – including the trophies, 5,907 bricks were used.

Other details include champagne bottles and personalised hairstyles, while shirts bears the names of the players too.

The Premier League, Carabao Cup and the FA Cup were all carefully crafted as well, so fans who could not attend the parade can at least see the replica prizes.

(LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Manchester)

Manchester City became the first men’s team to win the domestic treble of league title, FA Cup and League Cup during the 2018/19 season, completing the feat with a 6-0 win over Watford in the FA Cup final.