Manchester City v QPR: Ramsey remains hopeful of Premier League survival

QPR head coach Chris Ramsey remains hopeful of securing Premier League safety, despite facing the daunting prospect of a trip to Manchester City on Sunday.

The Loftus Road outfit sit seven points adrift of safety with three matches left to play - fixtures against Newcastle United and Leicester City to follow their trip to the Etihad Stadium.

QPR could even be relegated by the time they take to the pitch this weekend, should fellow strugglers Aston Villa, Newcastle, Leicester City and Hull City all win at home on Saturday.

"As long as there are points to be played for, you have to believe you can do it," said Ramsey. "The mood in the squad is very good, as it always has been.

"We understand we have a very big task ahead of us but we’re going to go out with the same energy and enthusiasm that we have done in all the games we've played.

"We've got three games to save our season and I'm sure the players will be rolling their sleeves up to try to get that victory at the Etihad."

Matches between QPR and City at the Etihad Stadium conjure memories of the memorable clash between the pair at the end of the 2011-12 season, which saw the hosts clinch the title and the visitors survive relegation.

This time around City - held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture - have already missed out on the league crown to Chelsea and relegation looks likely for QPR, but Manuel Pellegrini is determined to end the campaign strongly.

"It is important to finish well," the City boss stressed. "We have won three games in a row and we have three games more.

"It is important for our team to win the other games.

"They [QPR] need to win their three games and there are always different ways to win – maybe you can play with two strikers as they played in London with Bobby Zamora and Charlie Austin, or maybe they will try to win the game on the counter-attack.

"In our mind, we know it doesn't matter which team we play against – they are always difficult teams with different players but they all have chances to win.

"It is important for us to keep the same spirit as we have in the last three games."

Samir Nasri is City's only definite absentee, having been ruled out for the rest of the season with a groin problem, while captain Vincent Kompany is nearing a return from a thigh complaint.

QPR, meanwhile, are down to the "bare bones", according to Ramsey, with Steven Caulker (hand), Clint Hill (hamstring), Mauricio Isla (knee) and Bobby Zamora (hip) all doubtful.

Nedum Onuoha's suspension provides the QPR boss with a further headache.