Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot joins AC Milan on season-long loan
By PA Staff
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has joined AC Milan on a loan deal.
The 21-year-old right-back will stay with the Serie A club for the rest of the season, United announced on Sunday.
Dalot joined the Premier League club from Porto in 2018 when fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho was manager.
I’ve learned a lot in these 2 years.I’ll be rooting for you, reds 🔴🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/bze3rE0GYf— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) October 4, 2020
He has made 35 first-team appearances for United, but only one this season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also used Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Timothy Fosu-Mensah at right-back.
Dalot wrote on Twitter: “I’ve learned a lot in these 2 years. I’ll be rooting for you, reds”.
Dalot joins team-mate Andreas Pereira in leaving United for a loan deal in Italy this season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.