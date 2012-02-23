Mancini eyes Man City double success

City were in imperious form to send the Portuguese giants crashing out of the tournament, thumping Vitor Pereira’s side 6-1 on aggregate, including a 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Italian has now set his sights firmly on going all the way in the Europa League, but has vowed not to take his focus off the Premier League as he looks to secure a domestic and European double in his second full season at the club.

And when quizzed on the prospect of a twin trophy pursuit, the Citizens manager replied: "We hope so but it is not easy.

"We want to try to go to the final if possible but it will be difficult because the Europa League has top squads – Manchester United, Valencia, Schalke - it is like the Champions League.

"For this reason it will be difficult but we want to try.

"After that the Barclays Premier League - we are top, and if we win the next 13 games we will win the league."

Mancini will be able to call on the services of Argentine Tevez after the striker apologised for his recent off-field antics, but only when the 28-year-old has returned to full fitness which should be in around three weeks' time.

"Carlos can't play in the Europa League but we will have four strikers for the Premier League and I think that will be good," the former Inter Milan manager added on the striker, who hasn’t played since September.

"If we go through in the Europa League it will be important to have four strikers."