Mancini hints at Melo interest

Roberto Mancini has suggested that Inter could make an offer to his former club Galatasaray for midfielder Felipe Melo.

Mancini worked with the Brazil international during the 2013-14 campaign, before returning for a second stint at Inter last season.

The former Manchester City boss came off second best in Sunday's friendly as Gala - for whom Melo was not playing - defeated Inter 1-0 thanks to Wesley Sneijder's goal against his former employers.

"He [Melo] is a player who could bring something to Inter, but right now he has a contract with Galatasaray. We'll see what happens," Mancini told TRT Spor.

Mancini also commented on the futures of Gary Medel and Yuto Nagatomo, with the former seemingly set to remain at San Siro while Inter are open to offers for the Japan international.

"Medel? We won't sell him," Mancini said. "We do have to sell some players because we are only allowed 25 in the squad.

"However, Medel is not on the exit list, so he will remain with the team.

"On the other hand, we could sell Yuto Nagatomo."