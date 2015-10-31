Mancini insists dropping Icardi a tactical decision

Roberto Mancini has stated dropping Mauro Icardi for Inter's clash with Roma was a purely tactical decision.

After ending the 2014-15 Serie A season as joint-top scorer, the striker has only found the net three times in nine league outings this term.

Although Icardi's most recent strike came in the 1-0 win over Bologna on Wednesday, Mancini left him out of his starting line-up for the victory over Roma on Saturday.

It was a decision solely based on a gameplan to cause Roma problems with more technical players, with Stevan Jovetic taking his place.

"It was our decision because we did not want to give Roma reference points, we needed technical players who could attack them down the flanks. That is all," Mancini told Sky Sport Italia.

"I needed a fresh player to attack the space, as [Stevan] Jovetic had worked hard and I wanted someone who could attack the space.

"Jovetic did very well, he really sacrificed himself for the team."

Gary Medel scored the only goal of the game at San Siro and believes Inter can compete for the Serie A title after knocking Roma off top spot.

"I think we've got a great team that can challenge for the title and we can be in the top spots, but we have to take it one step at a time," the Chilean told Sky Sport Italia.