Mancini: Inter need quality

Inter coach Roberto Mancini wants the club to add to the squad with quality in the transfer market as they bid to challenge for honours next season.

Mancini won the treble during his first spell at Inter in 2010, but since his return in November has struggled to guide the side to a consistent run of form.

With two matches remaining, Inter are still in with a strong chance of qualifying for next season's UEFA Europa League, but Mancini knows a club of such stature need to be aiming higher, with fierce rivals Juventus running claiming their fourth successive title.

"We have to get quality players," Mancini said ahead of Saturday's trip to fellow Europa League hopefuls Genoa.

"Those kind of players can bring the team what it is missing. If we can get players with the right features, we can improve a lot.

"It's not easy to find these people, sometimes you can find a player you think is useful, but it takes time and you have to make a few mistakes to find those players like that.

"We need to find players who bring something important, like I said, we need certainties, we can't take risks if we're not 100 per cent sure.

"Inter have to be looking at certainties, but also young players with high potential. Both kinds of player.

"The president is here to build a great team, and that can only make me and the fans happy. We know we can’t afford to make mistakes in the transfer market."