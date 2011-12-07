Mancini: Kolo won’t be leaving in January

Toure recently made his return to first-team action following a six-month suspension due to a failed drugs test.

Since his return, the 30-year-old has struggled to hold down a starting role with Joleon Lescott and Vincent Kompany ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Ivorian recently vented his frustration at a lack of playing time amid rumours that free-spending French outfit Paris Saint-Germain were interested in taking him to Parc des Princes.

But Mancini has ruled out any potential exit in January, but left the door open for a move in the summer should the former Arsenal centre-back ask for a transfer.

“Kolo is part of our plans for the year, he is a good player and a good guy. He cannot go, because we have injuries and we need his experience,” the Italian told reporters.



“If, in the summer, he says: ‘Boss, I want to leave because I want to play’, I will respect him as a man and we will talk.”

Toure recently caused controversy, claiming he was being discriminated against for wanting to play for Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Mancini added that he has spoken to Toure regarding the comments and has been reassured that they were taken way out of context, with City reported to be considering legal action against the magazine that printed the quotes.

“I spoke with Kolo and he told me he didn’t say anything like this, so we have no problem. It is finished, because he is a good man and I believe him,” the Italian added.



“Before training he said: ‘Boss, sorry. It will say I said this, but I didn’t,’ so it is OK.”



By Ben McAleer