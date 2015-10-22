Mancini praises Kondogbia as Inter midfielder improves

Roberto Mancini insisted Inter have faith in big-money signing Geoffrey Kondogbia after he was dropped against Juventus.

Kondogbia was relegated to the bench as Inter played out a goalless draw at home to Serie A holders Juve on Sunday.

The France international, though, returned to the starting XI for Inter's friendly against rivals AC Milan on Wednesday and scored the only goal of the game.

Speaking post-match, Mancini heaped praise on the 22-year-old, who arrived from Monaco in a deal reportedly worth €35million.

"He put on a good display besides scoring the goal," Mancini told Mediaset Premium.

"Kondogbia is improving and it can happen to be on the bench sometimes, that doesn’t mean anything will happen.

"It will happen to others too because we'll be playing three times in a week.

"We believe in him, he did good things today other than the goal."