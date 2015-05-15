Mancini seeks midfield experience, but remains coy on Toure

Roberto Mancini believes an experienced central midfielder could improve Inter, but remained coy on speculation surrounding a reunion with Yaya Toure.

Toure was an integral part of Mancini's team at former club Manchester City, the midfielder winning the FA Cup and Premier League title under the Italian.

Mancini is reportedly keen on linking up with Toure again, while Inter owner Erick Thohir has spoken of his desire to bring the Ivory Coast international to San Siro.

Pointing to Andrea Pirlo's success at Juventus during the latter stage of his career, Mancini stated that an older head in his midfield would help the team.

"Pirlo is one of the greatest midfielders of the past 15 years," he said. "Leaving Milan not everyone thought he had made the right choice, but Juventus did even better.

"If we find a player like that, so be it. Important players of 32-33 years of age can still make a difference for Inter. It could [be Toure]. He's a great player, but he is a player for City, we will see."

Inter have finally started to show improvements after initially struggling when Mancini returned to the club in November.

The club are on a seven-match unbeaten run, including a 2-1 win at third-placed Lazio last weekend.

Serie A champions Juventus provide the next test, and Mancini is expecting to face a buoyant Juve side after they triumphed 3-2 on aggregate over Real Madrid to reach the UEFA Champions League final.

"Juventus will be tough because reaching a final creates a great mood about the place," he added. "Whoever plays will give 100 per cent.

"The team has improved and become exactly that - a team. We still have to work on some weaknesses.

"The rivalry between Juventus and Inter needs to stay on the pitch and I think it can add spice to the game."