Mancini vows to rebuild Inter

Roberto Mancini intends to continue the rebuilding work at Inter next season and has no intention of leaving the club after another disappointing campaign.

The former Manchester City manager returned to San Siro in November after Walter Mazzarri had been sacked, but failed to revive their fortunes despite an encouraging start.

With one game remaining, Inter have a faint chance of earning a European place next season if results and decisions - namely whether Genoa are granted a UEFA license - go their way, but that has not stopped the 50-year-old coming in for some criticism.

However, he is confident he will remain at the helm and is focused on rebuilding the fallen giant into a Scudetto contender.

"I will stay at Inter, 100 per cent, it is safe," he said. "The president, like all people who work for the club, wants the best Inter.

"We will have to work, we will have a month of very intense work, we will resume preparation early.

"The 50 days of preparation will be fundamental.

"You cannot know what will happen [next season] but what is certain is that we'll have a strong team to fight for the top positions next year.

"We hope that they stay all good players. I believe that all players can do much more than they have already done. "

Inter face Empoli in the final round of fixtures on Sunday.