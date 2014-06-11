Maradona: Brazil final scalp would be 'orgasm'

Maradona, who famously helped guide his country to World Cup glory in 1986, believes Alejandro Sabella's men should be aiming to at least reach the final at Maracana on July 13.



Both Argentina and Brazil are among the tournament favourites, but Sabella's side will first have to escape Group F, which also contains debutants Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iran and Nigeria.



If Argentina were to reach the final and subsequently pip five-time world champions Brazil to the title, Maradona has no doubts that it would be the perfect victory.



The 53-year-old told Diario Ole: "Hopefully they can do it (reach the final). The target will be to reach that point.



"There Argentina can open to Brazil, who will surely be in the final. To beat Brazil in the final would be like an orgasm."



The former Barcelona and Napoli star also continued his long-standing feud with Brazil legend Pele before dismissing comparisons between Neymar and Lionel Messi.



"How have I been received in Brazil? Better than Pele, although that is not saying much," he continued.



"You can tell Pele to go back to the museum. It's clear that the distance between Messi and Neymar is the same between Maradona and Pele.



"Neymar is today's Pele. In Brazil he is bigger, everyone is looking to him as the great figure of Brazilian football."