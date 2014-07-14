Maradona critical of Messi Golden Ball award

The Barcelona attacker was crowned player of the tournament after his side lost the final 1-0 to Germany in extra time, but many fans and pundits have questioned that decision.

And Maradona is the latest to voice his concerns, stating his belief that the award was the result of a "marketing plan".

"Messi? I would give him heaven if possible," he is quoted as saying on Telesur.

"But it's not right when someone wins something that he shouldn't have won just because of some marketing plan."

Messi scored four goals in Brazil, but failed to live up to expectations in the knockout stages of the competition.