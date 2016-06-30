Maradona: England continue to be over-hyped

Argentina great Diego Maradona was scathing in his assessment of England following their stunning Euro 2016 exit, describing the squad as "short on talent and steel" after running around "aimlessly" against Iceland.

In a new low for the nation, England were bundled out of the European Championship after surrendering an early lead to lose 2-1 to minnows Iceland in Monday's last-16 clash.

The shock defeat triggered coach Roy Hodgson's resignation as high-profile former players dissected yet another major tournament disappointment.

And 1986 World Cup winner Maradona, who scored the iconic 'Hand of God' goal to eliminate England from the showpiece event 30 years ago, added his list to the growing list of critics, while heaping praise on Iceland.

"It was an upset that didn't look like one," Maradona wrote in his column for the Times of India.

"Iceland were fairly in command and made their illustrious rivals run around aimlessly, without purpose or venom.

"England continues to be an over-hyped side, short on talent and steel.

"Although I'd be surprised if Iceland get past France, the tiny nation has been the story of the tournament so far."